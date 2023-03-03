MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.23. 172,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

