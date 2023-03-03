MagnetGold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.86 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $95.11 million and $1,392.86 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

