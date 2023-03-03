Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.79. 694,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,391. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

