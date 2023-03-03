Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 347 Shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVIG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 2,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,940. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.