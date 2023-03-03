Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 9.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 806,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,871. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

