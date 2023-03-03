Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 3,280,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

