Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 256,852 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,037,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 3,783,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,153,754. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

