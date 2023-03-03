Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 491,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 451,347 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 82,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

CRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

