Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 848,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.