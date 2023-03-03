Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. 904,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,642. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.