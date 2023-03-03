Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

