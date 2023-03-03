Mak Capital One LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,272 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 11.4% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned about 0.20% of Cenovus Energy worth $58,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,259,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,670 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 696,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 659,513 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,653,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,613 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 158,796 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,732. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

