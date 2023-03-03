Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $5.25 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $248.39 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

