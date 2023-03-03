Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,714 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after acquiring an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after acquiring an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,091. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

