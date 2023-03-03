Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Lowers Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,441 shares during the period. Orange makes up approximately 3.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of Orange worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Orange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Orange by 8,528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 932,698 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orange by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 684,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

ORAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 230,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,546. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

