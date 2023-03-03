Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 5.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $31,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 839,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. 1,875,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

