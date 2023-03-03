Mangrove Partners Boosts Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,176 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mangrove Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 0.10% of CNH Industrial worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,514. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 7.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

