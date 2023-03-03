Mangrove Partners Buys 141,037 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Mangrove Partners raised its stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 46.7% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 942,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

JAQC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 8,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,734. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

