Mangrove Partners Buys 254,537 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,537 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for about 1.0% of Mangrove Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 0.14% of First Horizon worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 75.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,470,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,019 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

