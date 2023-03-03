Mangrove Partners Buys Shares of 450,000 DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. Mangrove Partners owned about 5.75% of DUET Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DUET Acquisition by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUET traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,293. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

