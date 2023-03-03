Mangrove Partners Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,730 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 364,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

