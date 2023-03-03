Mangrove Partners Increases Stock Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners owned about 1.72% of Orion Office REIT worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONL remained flat at $8.04 during midday trading on Friday. 113,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

