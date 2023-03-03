Mangrove Partners Invests $4.53 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 1.57% of Cartesian Growth Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth $300,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RENE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,797. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

