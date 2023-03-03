Maple (MPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.65 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00021521 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $18.65 million and $369,850.05 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00424217 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.69 or 0.28674277 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maple is maple.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2019 and led by a team of former bankers and credit investment professionals aiming to improve upon legacy capital markets, Maple is an institutional capital network that provides the infrastructure for credit experts to run on-chain lending businesses and connects institutional lenders and borrowers. Built with both traditional financial institutions and decentralized finance leaders, Maple is transforming capital markets by combining industry-standard compliance and due diligence with the transparent and frictionless lending enabled by smart contracts and blockchain technology. Maple is the gateway to growth for financial institutions, pool delegates and companies seeking capital on-chain.

MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

