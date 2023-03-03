Marathon Capital Management Acquires 3,280 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 430.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Quanterix Trading Up 7.8 %

About Quanterix

QTRX stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,520. The company has a market cap of $439.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.37. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

