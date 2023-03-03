Marathon Capital Management Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 27.4% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $95,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.33. 300,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

