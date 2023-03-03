Marathon Capital Management Buys 2,375 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Copa makes up approximately 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Copa worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 25.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Copa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $95.19. 118,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,751. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

