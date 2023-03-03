Marathon Capital Management Grows Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.13% of Xerox worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,789,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 482,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Up 0.8 %

Xerox stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 231,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.