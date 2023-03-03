Marathon Capital Management Has $2.34 Million Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 287,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 20,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

