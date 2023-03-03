Marathon Capital Management Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.56. 207,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.03 million, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

