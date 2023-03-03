Marathon Capital Management Has $6.85 Million Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the quarter. Identiv accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Identiv were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Identiv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Identiv by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

