Marathon Capital Management Has $634,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.15. 1,418,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,763. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

