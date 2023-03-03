Marathon Capital Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 357,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.