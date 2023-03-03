Marathon Capital Management Takes $470,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.76. The company had a trading volume of 410,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,908. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

