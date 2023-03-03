Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. 4,305,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,026,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

