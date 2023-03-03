Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after purchasing an additional 515,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,260. The company has a market capitalization of $223.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

