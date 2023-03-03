Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.53. The company had a trading volume of 655,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,190. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $190.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average is $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.