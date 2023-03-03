Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.9% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $520.86. 183,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,036. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.92 and its 200 day moving average is $451.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

