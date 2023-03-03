Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $6,876,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 210.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 1,089,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

EQT stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

