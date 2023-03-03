Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.08.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.81. 1,017,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,371. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

