Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases 820 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $59.54. 3,436,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,211,321. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $257.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.75.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

