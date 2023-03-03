Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,582 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.9% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW stock traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $691.65. 85,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $693.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $608.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

