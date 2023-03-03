Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,425 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $8,507,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 199,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,030,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,182,000 after acquiring an additional 136,443 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

RF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.