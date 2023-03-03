Mark Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mark Asset Management LP increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,068 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,009 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises about 2.1% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.90.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 808,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $115.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

