Mark Asset Management LP Invests $6.19 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,000. General Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $86.79.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.