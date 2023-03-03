Mark Asset Management LP Sells 70,044 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mark Asset Management LP lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 70,044 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.0% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $103,307,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 867,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.54. 2,257,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,230. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $166.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.15.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

