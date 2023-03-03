Mark Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mark Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Roblox by 9,280.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

RBLX traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,142,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

