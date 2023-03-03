Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Marqeta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of MQ opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marqeta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Marqeta by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

