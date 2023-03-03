Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $358.05. 174,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,690. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.53 and its 200 day moving average is $338.12.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

