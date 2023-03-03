Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.9% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 242,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

